Portland Christian bounced back from a loss in Game 1 to defeat Warrenton in four Thursday night, in a nonleague volleyball battle between the 3A Warriors and the defending 2A state champions.
The Royals ultimately left with a 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-9 win, dropping Warrenton to 2-4 overall.
Still, “I was really impressed with our scrappyness,” said Warrenton coach Staci Miethe. The Royals “are a really good team. They cover the court well, have an outstanding setter and very good hitters.”
For the Warriors, “our blocking game was key to our win and staying with them the second game,” she said. “Then they started making good hitting adjustments, and we had a hard time making them. Our serve receive was again an issue. We gave up way too many points off their serve.”
On the other hand, Miethe said, “I am glad we got to play a team of this caliber so early in the season. It will help us get ready for league.”
Melia Kapua played setter all night for Warrenton, which was missing Grace Fritz to an illness.
Kapua “did a great job, for being in a new position for her,” Miethe said. “She is adapting so well. She looks more comfortable ever day. Once we start to build a little better chemistry, I am sure we will be able to play at a level that will bring success.”
The Warriors host Rainier and Seaside in a three-way match Tuesday.
