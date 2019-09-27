Defending state champion Portland Christian made it a quick night in Knappa, where the No. 3 Royals swept past the Loggers in three games, 25-14, 25-10, 25-4.
Hannah Dietrichs was back in the Knappa lineup, and led the Loggers with five kills to go with five digs. Vicki Ramvick added six blocks.
In Class 1A volleyball action, Perrydale defeated Jewell in three games, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.