It was “Rally Night” Tuesday at Seaside High School, where the Gulls were hosting Astoria in the first Clatsop Clash volleyball match of the season.
Seaside caught the momentum wave more than once and did some serious rallying for the win, 13-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-12.
From the start, it appeared the night would belong to the Lady Fish, who built a quick 4-0 lead in the first set. And with kills by Grace Kindred and Taeja Tuimato, an ace serve from Aspen Braaten and a stuff block by Kaylee Falleur, Astoria cruised to an easy 12-point win.
Astoria's momentum carried into Game 2, but with the Lady Fish on the verge of taking a two set lead with a 24-17 advantage, Seaside staged its first big rally.
Senior Amelia Gastelum stepped to the service line and helped the Gulls reel off nine straight points for the win.
Game 3 saw Astoria again holding a 23-19 lead, but Seaside's Alyssa Chen got hot from the line and served up another winner, with the Gulls finishing on a 6-0 run.
Seaside had no need for the rally socks in the fourth set, leading from start to finish, as Chen was making blocks, kills and serves in helping her team to a 14-6 lead.
Junior Aubrie Taylor finished with a big block and served out the match, while Seaside teammate Taylor Poole added several off-speed kills and Kendal Hecox was a strong presence at the net in the final set.