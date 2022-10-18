The Astoria and Seaside volleyball teams tipped off “Clatsop Clash” week Monday, with a Cowapa League match at Seaside.
The Lady Gulls scored their third win of the season over Astoria, this time in straight sets, 25-15, 25-21, 25-12.
Seaside held solid leads throughout the first set, with ace serves by Kierra Gastelum and Alyssa Chen, coupled with kills by Taylor Poole and Kendal Hecox leading to a 17-9 lead.
Aubrie Taylor added big spikes off a set from Kierra Gastelum, and then Amelia Gastelum at game point.
Astoria held a 9-6 lead in Game 2, thanks to a kill off a block from Grace Kindred, a serving run by Ka'ena Martin, and a block at the net by Kaylee Falleur.
But Seaside rallied and caught the Fish for a four-point win, and the Gulls finished off the match with a 13-point victory in Game 3.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
