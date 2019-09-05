In a 3A vs. 4A nonleague match Thursday night in Seaside, the Lady Gulls cruised to a three-set win over Clatskanie, 25-11, 25-11, 25-13.
Ellisa Blodgett had seven kills on 16 attempts for the Gulls, while teammate Karen Wing had six kills and 15 attempts. Sandee Adriano led Seaside with 16 digs, while Tristyn McFadden served up six aces.
