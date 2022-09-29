A Clatsop Smash volleyball match is usually destined to go five sets — which is exactly what happened Thursday night at the Brick House.

Seaside won the first two, Astoria took Games 3 and 4, and the Gulls regained the momentum and won the fifth and deciding set for a 27-25, 25-15, 17-25, 21-25, 15-8 victory.

