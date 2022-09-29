A Clatsop Smash volleyball match is usually destined to go five sets — which is exactly what happened Thursday night at the Brick House.
Seaside won the first two, Astoria took Games 3 and 4, and the Gulls regained the momentum and won the fifth and deciding set for a 27-25, 25-15, 17-25, 21-25, 15-8 victory.
In their previous meeting (Sept. 13 at Seaside), the Gulls spent most of the night rallying for a four-set win.
And Seaside picked up where it left off, rallying from an early 6-1 deficit to win Thursday's first set.
Seaside's Kiana Reyes had a serving run and teammate Aubrie Taylor had two power kills down the center, but Astoria's Maddie Wilkin answered with three ace serves that gave the Lady Fish an eventual 21-13 lead.
From there, it was a long serving run by the Gulls' Kierra Gastelum, who led a 10-0 Seaside rally for a 23-21 advantage.
The teams were tied at 23, 24 and 25, before Seaside scored the last two points.
The Gulls won comfortably in Game 2, before Astoria's Aspen Braaten went on the first of several long serving runs in the third set, giving the Lady Fish a 6-0 lead.
Seaside kept the game close, but some well-placed hits from Astoria's Taeja Tuimato and more strong serving from Braaten helped the Fish to their first win.
Another long serving run by Braaten helped Astoria lead from start to finish in Game 4.
In the fifth set, Taylor stepped to the service line and sparked Seaside to a quick 7-2 lead.
A back row kill by Reyes, coupled with a few Astoria attack errors, helped the Gulls close out the match, and into a tie with the Lady Fish in the Cowapa League standings at 3-4.