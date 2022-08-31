In a nonleague Clatsop Clash volleyball match Tuesday night at Warrenton, Seaside and the Warriors went the distance, with the Gulls winning in five sets.
After splitting the first two sets, Warrenton rallied to win Game 3, highlighted by a kill from Jamie Annat off a set from London O’Brien at game point.
But that would be the final victory for the Warriors, as Seaside built a 13-8 lead in the fourth set following two ace serves from Kierra Gastelum.
An ace by Kiana Reeves made it 16-10, and a kill moments later from Alyssa Chen made it 17-11.
Warrenton rallied briefly, but the Gulls closed with a 7-0 run, capped by a kill from Aubrie Taylor for a 25-15 victory.
The Warriors held an early 3-1 lead in the deciding fifth set, but the rest of match belonged to Seaside, which reeled off 12 straight points behind the serving of Taylor Poole, helping the Gulls to an eventual 15-5 win.
Corbett def. Astoria
Corbett outlasted Astoria in four very close games, 30-28, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, in a nonleague volleyball season opener Tuesday night at Corbett.
Knappa def. Kennedy
Knappa scored its first win of the season Tuesday, with a four-set, nonleague victory at Kennedy, 27-25, 27-29, 25-19, 25-14.
At the 1A level, Southwest Christian topped Jewell, 25-10, 26-28, 25-13, 25-16.