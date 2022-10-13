It's a three-team race for second place in Cowapa League volleyball, and it will all be decided next week.
Things got a little more complicated following Thursday's action.
Tillamook, which has already secured the Cowapa's regular season title, remained unbeaten (11-0) in league play with a sweep at Seaside, 25-16, 25-12, 27-25.
At Astoria, St. Helens scored just its second league victory of the season by upsetting the Lady Fishermen in four sets, 27-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22.
The serving of Astoria's Aspen Braaten and some strong hitting from the left side by Grace Kindred had the Lady Fish holding leads in each game, but some untimely missed serves and attack errors helped the Lions hold on for the victory.
Astoria avoided the sweep in Game 3, in which the Fishermen jumped out to an 18-10 lead.
A serving run by Briana Holtz of St. Helens brought the Lions to within 20-18, but a long delay between points brought a complete stop to the Lions' momentum, as Astoria scored the next 13 points in the match — the final five of Game 3 and the first eight points of Game 4, all with Braaten at the service line.
But St. Helens had the last rally. Behind the hitting of Ava Eib, the Lions tied the fourth set 13-13, and outscored Astoria 12-9 the remainder of the match.
It was Senior Night for Astoria's two seniors, Kaylee Falleur and Kendall Hankwitz.
Going into next week's action, Scappoose is second in the league standings at 5-5, followed by Astoria and Seaside (both 4-6).
The Lady Fish finish the regular season with road matches at Seaside and Scappoose next week.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
