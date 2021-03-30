With the league title in football already in hand, Warrenton clinched the Coastal Range League regular season championship in volleyball on their home court Tuesday night, defeating Willamina in four sets, 25-20, 26-28, 26-24, 26-24.
The Warriors — winners of three straight league titles in the CRL — improve to 4-1 in league play, with one match remaining (Thursday vs. Rainier). The Bulldogs slip to 2-3.
Warrenton will host a league tournament Saturday (no state tournament is planned).
The Lady Warriors had to overcome a big momentum swing to win Tuesday's match.
After Warrenton won the first set, Willamina overcame a 24-22 deficit to win the second, 28-26.
In perhaps the biggest turning point of the match, the Bulldogs led Game 3 24-23, but missed a serve at game point, and the Warriors ran off three straight points behind Mia McFadden's serves to win, 26-24.
Willamina overcame another deficit late in Game 4, but Warrenton collected the last two points of the night to post the victory.
Saturday's district tournament begins at 1 p.m. (No. 3 vs. No. 4 seed), followed by the winner vs. the No. 2 seed at 3 p.m., with the winner of the second match facing Warrenton.