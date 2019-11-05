The Knappa Loggers landed three players on the Northwest League volleyball all-league squad, announced during the recent league playoffs.
League champion and defending state champion Portland Christian led the way with five selections, including four first team players.
Vernonia had two first team and two second team selections.
For Knappa, senior Sophia Carlson and sophomore Hannah Dietrichs were named second team, and junior Vicki Ramvick was selected third team.
Northwest all-League Volleyball
First Team
Madi DeLucia, Sr., Portland Christian
Josie Ernst, Sr., Portland Christian
Maddy Files, Sr., Portland Christian
Olivia Leslie, Sr., Nestucca
Danielle Tsague, So., Portland Christian
Brooklynn Walters, So., Vernonia
Jordan Walters, Sr., Vernonia
Second Team
Annie Bahr, Sr., Portland Christian
Nicole Bishop, Jr., Columbia Christian
Jessica Butcher, Sr., Vernonia
Sophia Carlson, Sr., Knappa
Nita Cook, So., Vernonia
Hannah Dietrichs, So., Knappa
Ryleigh Royster, Jr., Nestucca
Third Team
Hannah Farmer, Sr., Gaston
Grace Miller, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Clover O'Connor, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Gillian O'Reilly, Sr., Faith Bible
Vicki Ramvick, Jr., Knappa
Maya Rosenberg, Fr., Gaston
Rachel Strober, So., Nestucca
Honorable Mention
Riley McClatchey, So., Mannahouse Christian
Emilee Owen, Sr., Mannahouse Christian
