Knappa all-league volleyball

Knappa volleyball coach Jeff Kaul stands with his three all-league players. From left to right: Hannah Dietrichs, Sophia Carlson, Vicki Ramvick.

 Knappa Loggers volleyball

The Knappa Loggers landed three players on the Northwest League volleyball all-league squad, announced during the recent league playoffs.

League champion and defending state champion Portland Christian led the way with five selections, including four first team players.

Vernonia had two first team and two second team selections.

For Knappa, senior Sophia Carlson and sophomore Hannah Dietrichs were named second team, and junior Vicki Ramvick was selected third team.

Northwest all-League Volleyball

First Team

Madi DeLucia, Sr., Portland Christian

Josie Ernst, Sr., Portland Christian

Maddy Files, Sr., Portland Christian

Olivia Leslie, Sr., Nestucca

Danielle Tsague, So., Portland Christian

Brooklynn Walters, So., Vernonia

Jordan Walters, Sr., Vernonia

Second Team

Annie Bahr, Sr., Portland Christian

Nicole Bishop, Jr., Columbia Christian

Jessica Butcher, Sr., Vernonia

Sophia Carlson, Sr., Knappa

Nita Cook, So., Vernonia

Hannah Dietrichs, So., Knappa

Ryleigh Royster, Jr., Nestucca

Third Team

Hannah Farmer, Sr., Gaston

Grace Miller, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Clover O'Connor, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Gillian O'Reilly, Sr., Faith Bible

Vicki Ramvick, Jr., Knappa

Maya Rosenberg, Fr., Gaston

Rachel Strober, So., Nestucca

Honorable Mention

Riley McClatchey, So., Mannahouse Christian

Emilee Owen, Sr., Mannahouse Christian

