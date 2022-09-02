Tillamook and Astoria opened the Cowapa League volleyball season Thursday night at the Brick House, where the Lady Mooks scored a three-game win over the Fishermen, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15.

It was also the home opener for Astoria, which built a quick 6-2 lead in Game 1. Tillamook responded with a 9-1 run, then held off the Lady Fish down the stretch in the closest set of the night.

