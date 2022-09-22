Tillamook showed why it's the team to beat in Cowapa League volleyball, as the Cheesemakers scored a three-game sweep Thursday night at Astoria, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19.

Coupled with a few missed serves by Astoria, the Lady Fish struggled with Tillamook's tall front line, featuring juniors Kate Klobas, Lexie Graves and Dannika Goss.

