Tillamook showed why it's the team to beat in Cowapa League volleyball, as the Cheesemakers scored a three-game sweep Thursday night at Astoria, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19.
Coupled with a few missed serves by Astoria, the Lady Fish struggled with Tillamook's tall front line, featuring juniors Kate Klobas, Lexie Graves and Dannika Goss.
Astoria had big serving runs from Taeja Tuimato and Maddie Wilkin, but Tillamook countered with blocks and kills at the net from Klobas, Graves and Goss, along with solid serving by Maritza Nieves and Kylie Burden.
Tillamook never trailed, building early leads of 8-3 in Game 1, 9-4 in the second set, and 11-5 following a kill by Graves in Game 3.
The Lady Mooks improved to 6-0 in league play, while Astoria slipped to 2-3.
Warrenton sweeps Rainier
Warrenton pulled into a first-place tie in the Coastal Range League volleyball standings Thursday night with an easy three-game sweep over Rainier, 25-18, 25-15, 25-7.
The Warriors trailed 7-4 in the opening set, but rallied behind an ace serve from Jamie Annat to tie it at 8-8, and Warrenton gradually pulled away for the closest win of the night.
Warrenton improves to 4-1 in league, tied with Yamhill-Carlton.
Knappa sweeps Faith Bible
In Northwest League action, Knappa scored a quick three-game sweep over visiting Faith Bible, 25-13, 25-5, 25-13.
Ariana Miller led Knappa with seven kills, Ava Skipper had 15 assists and Amanda Hellberg was 18-for-21 serving with three kills.