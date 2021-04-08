The Warrenton volleyball team — league season champions of the Coastal Range League for the third straight season — landed three players on the CRL's all-league team, announced earlier this week.
Senior Mia McFadden and junior Avyree Miethe were selected first team, and senior Ann Heyen was second team.
Warrenton's Staci Miethe was selected as the league's Coach of the Year, while Clatskanie's Shelby Blodgett — one of three Tigers seniors on the all-league team — was named Player of the Year.
Clatskanie has advanced to the semifinals in the culminating week 3A state tournament.
Coastal Range All-League
League season champion: Warrenton
League tournament champion: Clatskanie
Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie
Coach of the Year: Staci Miethe, Warrenton
First Team
Shelby Blodgett, Sr., Clatskanie
Kalli Budge, Jr., Rainier
Halle Hughes, So., Willamina
Mia McFadden, Sr., Warrenton
Avyree Miethe, Jr., Warrenton
Alexis Smith, Sr., Clatskanie
Second Team
Kyla Cook, Sr., Rainier
Madison Diehl, Jr., Willamina
Ann Heyen, Sr., Warrenton
Kallie Schoenbachler, Sr., Willamina
Aubrey Sorensen, Jr., Rainier
Olivia Sprague, Sr., Clatskanie