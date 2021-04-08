The Warrenton volleyball team — league season champions of the Coastal Range League for the third straight season — landed three players on the CRL's all-league team, announced earlier this week.

Senior Mia McFadden and junior Avyree Miethe were selected first team, and senior Ann Heyen was second team.

Warrenton's Staci Miethe was selected as the league's Coach of the Year, while Clatskanie's Shelby Blodgett — one of three Tigers seniors on the all-league team — was named Player of the Year.

Clatskanie has advanced to the semifinals in the culminating week 3A state tournament.

Coastal Range All-League

League season champion: Warrenton

League tournament champion: Clatskanie

Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie

Coach of the Year: Staci Miethe, Warrenton

First Team

Shelby Blodgett, Sr., Clatskanie

Kalli Budge, Jr., Rainier

Halle Hughes, So., Willamina

Mia McFadden, Sr., Warrenton

Avyree Miethe, Jr., Warrenton

Alexis Smith, Sr., Clatskanie

Second Team

Kyla Cook, Sr., Rainier

Madison Diehl, Jr., Willamina

Ann Heyen, Sr., Warrenton

Kallie Schoenbachler, Sr., Willamina

Aubrey Sorensen, Jr., Rainier

Olivia Sprague, Sr., Clatskanie

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.