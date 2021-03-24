The Valley Catholic Valiants are pitching volleyball's version of a perfect game.
The Valiants are 8-0 in matches in the shortened fall sports season, and every match has come by way of a three-game sweep.
Their latest victory came Wednesday night at Astoria, where the Valiants spoiled Astoria's Senior Night celebration with a three-set win over the Lady Fishermen, 25-7, 25-12, 25-20.
Valley Catholic never trailed in the first set, in which it built an 18-3 lead.
A back row kill by Kelsey Fausett had Astoria within 10-8 in Game 2, but the Valiants responded with a 15-4 run to close out the set.
The Fishermen led for much of Game 3, with an early serving string by Tenley Matteucci giving Astoria an 11-7 advantage.
Trailing 18-16, the Valiants caught fire and reeled off five straight points, capped by a kill from Maddie Klopcic, and Valley Catholic closed the match with a 9-2 run.
Due to COVID-related issues, Astoria had not played since March 16. The Fishermen end the season with road matches at Rainier and Seaside.
In addition to Fausett, Astoria honored seniors Halle Helmersen, Skylar Sturtz, Taja Tuimato, Delaney Phillips and Leila Brown.