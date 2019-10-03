Astoria traveled to Beaverton to take on the No. 1-ranked Valley Catholic volleyball team Thursday night, and the top-ranked Valiants scored the win, 25-17, 25-15, 25-9.
The ninth-ranked Lady Fishermen drop to 2-2 in the Cowapa League standings, while Valley Catholic improves to 3-0, 16-1 overall.
Astoria has a week off before playing at Seaside next Thursday, followed by an appearance in the Seaside tournament Oct. 12.
