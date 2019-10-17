Sixth-ranked Vernonia — still with a chance of catching Portland Christian for a share of the Northwest League title — warmed up for a Saturday showdown with the Royals by beating Knappa Thursday night.
Vernonia swept Knappa for the second time this season, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14.
Knappa falls to 4-7 in league play, while Vernonia improves to 10-1, behind Portland Christian's 11-0.
Knappa's junior varsity team finished the season undefeated in matches, and did not lose a single game.
