It was a match of Loggers on Thursday night in Vernonia, where Knappa faced the No. 7-ranked Vernonia volleyball team.
Vernonia scored the win, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14, sending Knappa to its fourth loss over the last five matches.
Knappa plays Saturday at Columbia Christian.
