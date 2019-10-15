After no league titles since 1978, the Warrenton volleyball program switched leagues, and now has two league championships in two years.
The Lady Warriors officially clinched their latest Coastal Range League title Tuesday night, with a five-set victory at Willamina, 16-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12.
Willamina falls to 5-2, while Warrenton improves to 7-0 in league. The Warriors will be heavily favored to finish off a perfect league season Thursday at home vs. Rainier.
Warrenton has already swept the Columbians once in league play and twice in nonleague action this season.
