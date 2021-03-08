Warrenton outlasted Seaside in a lengthy nonleague volleyball match Saturday at Warrenton, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 15-8.
The Warriors held a 2-to-1 lead in sets before the Gulls won Game 4 to force a fifth set.
After losses to Seaside every year since 2016, Warrenton won Game 5, 15-8, improving to 2-0 in the first of seven home matches in the shortened season.
In their first victory over the Gulls since 2015, Warrenton’s Avyree Miethe pounded out 16 kills to go with 29 digs and five saves.
Teammate Mia McFadden added nine kills and four ace serves to lead the offense while Brenna Bemus had a team-high five of Warrenton’s 13 aces.
Jaime Annat had 18 assists and Bemus finished with 10 assists and nine digs.