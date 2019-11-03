The Warrenton Lady Warriors drew a tough opponent Saturday, in a first round game of the 3A volleyball state playoffs.
Despite winning their second straight Coastal Range League championship, the Warriors — for the second year in a row — had to hit the road to face undefeated Santiam Christian out of the Mountain Valley Conference.
And the No. 1 seed Eagles never trailed in a quick three-game match, as they swept the No. 16 seed Warriors, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11.
Warrenton had early hopes against the Eagles in Game 1.
Santiam Christian scored the first four points, but serving runs by Mia McFadden and Nora Ayo helped the Warriors pull into a 5-5 tie.
The Eagles called time out, proceeded to score the next 10 points, and never looked back, outscoring Warrenton 20-4 the remainder of the set.
Santiam Christian, the 3A defending state champions, led from start to finish in Game 2.
The Warriors took advantage of a kill by Leah Scheiwe to force a 3-3 tie in the third set, and Natalie Oseguera's ace serve had Warrenton within 10-7, but with their big front line, the Eagles pulled away to close out the match.
Santiam Christian improved to 24-0 overall, while the Warriors end their season 13-13 overall.
