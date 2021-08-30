Two local volleyball teams that will be challenging for league titles at their respective levels met on the court for the second time in three days over the weekend.
The Knappa Loggers and Warrenton Warriors renewed their friendly pre-season Clatsop Clash rivalry with their annual season opener Thursday at Warrenton, followed by a championship match meeting in Warrenton's tournament Saturday.
Warrenton — favorites to win the Coastal Range League for the fourth year in a row — was the winner both times, although the Loggers showed that they will definitely be a state playoff factor at the 2A level.
The Warriors improved to 3-0 overall, winning Thursday's opener in four sets, then cruising to the championship victory in Saturday's tournament, following a semifinal win over Nestucca.
After pool play, Warrenton advanced to the Gold bracket (top four teams) and defeated the Bobcats in three sets, then swept both sets from the Loggers in the title match, 25-13, 25-20.
In the Silver bracket (bottom four teams in pool play), Seaside defeated Neah-Kah-Nie (25-22, 25-17) in the second round, after a loss to Clatskanie (19-25, 15-25).
Warriors win opener in four
The traditional season-opening event that usually opens every fall sports season was back in action Thursday, as Knappa and Warrenton officially opened the 2021-22 sports year.
And the host Warriors closed out the Loggers in four sets, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 25-14.
With just two seniors on the roster and two junior varsity squads, the Warriors are hoping to rule the Coastal Range League for years to come, while the Loggers — with just one senior — promise to be contenders in the Northwest League for the next several years.
Service aces by Warrenton's Paige Tingstrom and Avryee Miethe helped the Warriors in the first set, which featured several lead changes.
For the night, Miethe and Jamie Annat were a combined 31-for-32 serving, with five aces.
Warrenton held an early 11-4 advantage in the second set, but the Loggers rallied and kept the score close before the Warriors snapped a 23-23 tie and scored the final two points.
Knappa senior Hannah Dietrichs — destined for an all-state season — showed off her left-handed jump serve in Game 3, and combined several kills with an ace at game point for Knappa's only win.
The Warriors jumped out to a 21-10 lead in the fourth set, with London O'Brien scoring a kill off a set from Annat for the match point.
Annat had 11 kills, and Miethe finished with 10. Both had 13 digs.
Dietrichs led all players with 17 kills and four ace serves, teammate Ava Skipper had 17 assists, and Knappa's Carly Casper was 15-for-15 serving with eight digs.
Junior Varsity: Knappa def. Warrenton, 25-16, 27-25, 15-17.