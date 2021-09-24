Warrenton volleyball continues to climb the Oregon School Activities Association's rankings, while the rest of the Coastal Range League continues to have trouble scheduling matches.
The Warriors picked up a nonleague win Thursday night over Portland Christian, 15-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-13.
Avyree Miethe pounded out 19 kills with three ace serves, while Jamie Annat added nine kills with 20 digs. Emma Smith delivered seven ace serves and also had four blocks.
Now ranked eighth in the state, Warrenton improves to 9-3 overall.
Elsewhere in the Coastal Range League, Willamina played just its third match of the season Thursday, defeating Taft; Clatskanie at Rainier was canceled. The Tigers have also canceled scheduled matches with Warrenton and Taft, and do not play again until Oct. 7.
Following Warrenton's win over Rainier Wednesday, Warrior coach Staci Miethe said, “We were working a new rotation so we had a few hiccups to get through, but once we got our rhythm we played well. Had some amazing defensive plays from everyone.”
Annat “recently moved to outside, opposite Avyree, and had a really good night. Together they are very effective (with 36 combined kills). We are still working on consistent serve receive but when we get there it will make a big difference in the 'point avalanches' we allow at times.”
Tillamook defeats Astoria
In 4A volleyball action, ninth-ranked Tillamook swept Astoria at the Brick House, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22.
The Fishermen take part in the North Marion tournament Saturday.