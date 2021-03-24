Vengeance was Warrenton's Thursday night at Clatskanie, where the Warriors showed that they're still the best in Coastal Range League volleyball with a four-set win, 25-23, 25-17, 31-33, 25-16.
Warrenton got a little payback for its only league defeat this season, a five-set loss to Clatskanie on the Warriors' home floor on March 9.
The Warriors can clinch their third straight league title with a win at home next Tuesday vs. Willamina, a team Warrenton swept earlier this month.
Warrenton and Clatskanie played the momentum game in Thursday's first set. Clatskanie held a 9-2 lead, the Warriors rallied for an 11-9 advantage, and the Tigers reeled off seven straight points for a 16-11 lead.
But following a Warrior timeout, Warrenton rallied and eventually caught the Tigers at 23-23, and Warrior senior Brenna Bemus served out the set with an ace at game point.
Game 2 had nine ties, the last at 12-12, when Warrenton closed with a 13-5 run for a two-set lead.
The Tigers had to overcome four match-point serves for Warrenton to finally win the fourth set, 33-31.
But the Warriors controlled the fourth set from start to finish, building a 14-10 lead midway through the set, then relied on a block by Hailey Bentley on a hit by Shelby Blodgett, followed by an off-speed kill from Avyree Miethe and a service ace by Bentley to make it 23-14.
Clatskanie had 10 missed serves to Warrenton's five.
Warriors beat Banks
One night earlier, Warrenton played three close matches, but outlasted the Banks Braves in each one to defeat the visiting Braves 25-22, 25-18, 25-19.
Other than a few ties, Warrenton never trailed in the first two sets.
A kill by Mia McFadden gave the Warriors a 19-14 lead in Game 1, in which Warrenton had to hold off a Banks rally to win by three points.
A long serving string by McFadden in Game 2 had Warrenton in front 8-3, with an additional serving run by Hailey Bentley to make it 12-4.
Warrenton built an eventual 19-9 lead before the Braves rallied to within 24-18, but too much Avyree Miethe down the stretch was too much for Banks to handle, as Miethe scored the final kill off a set from Jaime Annat.
Banks held a 10-9 lead in the third set, but sparked by a service run by Brenna Bemus, the Warriors took the lead and pulled away, turning a 14-13 lead into a 20-14 advantage.
The teams exchanged several missed serves at the end, before Warrenton won.
Miethe had 14 kills and four aces, McFadden added nine kills, and Annat finished with 14 assists.
The Braves — a former Cowapa League power who won a state championship in 2015 — have fallen on hard times, with an 0-6 record this spring, with their last five losses by three-game sweeps.
Warrenton improves to 5-2, with home matches next week against Willamina and Rainier.