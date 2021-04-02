The Warrenton volleyball team celebrated Senior Night and warmed up for Saturday’s one-day district tournament with a sweep over Rainier, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23, Thursday night at Warrenton.
The Warriors trailed in all three sets, but no deficit was big enough to overcome for Warrenton, which rallied from an early Rainier lead in Game 1, with some pinpoint serving from Brenna Bemus down the stretch.
Rainier held a 9-2 lead in the second set, before the Warriors answered with an 10-2 run on their way to the win.
The Columbians led 23-22 in Game 3, but Mia McFadden served Warrenton into a 24-22 advantage, and Rainier missed a serve at match point for the final Warrior point.
Warrenton is already assured of a spot in the championship of Saturday’s district tournament, with the final match to begin approximately 5:30 p.m.
Knappa sweeps Neah-Kah-Nie
Knappa prepared for post-season play with another three-game sweep over Neah-Kah-Nie Thursday night, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19.
As most leagues are now doing, the Northwest League will hold a district tournament, and Knappa will likely travel to face one of the teams from the east side next Tuesday.
Hannah Dietrichs led Knappa with seven kills, Ava Skipper was 18-of-20 serving with six aces and 17 assists and senior Victoria Ramvick had six kills with four aces.
Cassidy Engblom, Ashley Feldscher and Megan Hellberg were also honored on Senior Night.
“It was a great night of Logger volleyball,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul, “and while it is always bittersweet to see the seniors play their last game on the hardwood, it was great to see all of them out there playing hard and having a good time on the court.”
Gulls outlast Astoria
In Cowapa League action, Seaside needed extra points to score its first league play win over Astoria since 2016, with a five-set victory, 25-13, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, 17-15.
Seaside finishes 3-4 in league, 3-7 overall, while Astoria finishes the regular season 2-3 in league, having had two matches canceled. Both teams lose six players to graduation.