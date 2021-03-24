The Warrenton volleyball team played three close matches, but outlasted the Banks Braves in each one Wednesday night on their home court, where the Warriors defeated the visiting Braves 25-22, 25-18, 25-19.
Other than a few ties, Warrenton never trailed in the first two sets.
A kill by Mia McFadden gave the Warriors a 19-14 lead in Game 1, in which Warrenton had to hold off a Banks rally to win by three points.
A long serving string by McFadden in Game 2 had Warrenton in front 8-3, with an additional serving run by Hailey Bentley to make it 12-4.
Warrenton built an eventual 19-9 lead before the Braves rallied to within 24-18, but too much Avyree Miethe down the stretch was too much for Banks to handle, as Miethe scored the final kill off a set from Jaime Annat.
Banks held a 10-9 lead in the third set, but sparked by a service run by Brenna Bemus, the Warriors took the lead and pulled away, turning a 14-13 lead into a 20-14 advantage.
The teams exchanged several missed serves at the end, before Warrenton won.
The Braves — a former Cowapa League power who won a state championship in 2015 — have fallen on hard times, with an 0-6 record this spring, with their last five losses by three-game sweeps.
Warrenton improves to 5-2, with home matches next week against Willamina and Rainier.