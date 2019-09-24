The Warrenton volleyball team scored an easy three-game sweep Monday night at Clatskanie, and improved to 2-0 in league play in the process.
After losing seven of their previous eight matches, the defending Coastal Range League champions are right back atop the league standings, following a 25-17, 25-15, 25-14 sweep over the Tigers.
“Our serving was much improved over the Taft game,” said Warrenton coach Staci Miethe, as Warrenton served at an 88 percent clip, with 23 aces.
Nora Pastor led the Warriors by hitting 19-of-19 serves with nine aces, followed by Avyree Miethe (12-for-12, three aces).
Leah Schiewe led the offensive attack, connecting on 14-of-17 hits with seven kills, while Miethe was 15-for-16 with six kills.
“Melia (Kapua) and Nora combined for half of the total team digs and passed 10-for-12 and 10-for-11, respectively,” said coach Miethe.
The Warriors host Willamina Wednesday, “for what I think could be the first step in one of us clinching the league title,” she said.
