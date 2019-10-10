Last place Clatskanie was no match for first place Warrenton in a Coastal Range League volleyball match Thursday night at Warrenton, where the Warriors won easily, 25-20, 25-9, 25-3.
Warrenton improves to 6-0 in league play, 9-9 overall, while the Tigers fall to 0-5, 2-11 overall.
“Our serving was good again tonight,” said Warrenton coach Staci Miethe. “We served over 90 percent with 30 aces.”
Nora Ayo had 14 aces for the Warriors, and all other servers had at least two.
“Our serve receive was a bit more accurate tonight, which allowed our setters to spread the offense around,” Miethe said. “We had 22 kills as a team, with five different players getting in the books.”
Avyree Miethe led the way with eight kills on 13-of-16 hitting, followed by Mia McFadden and Leah Schiewe with five kills each.
“Melia (Kapua) had an almost perfect passing night, which was the key to our plentiful offense,” coach Miethe said. “We play Willamina on Tuesday for what should turn out to be the league championship.”
Warrenton hosts Rainier next Thursday for Senior Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.