Warrenton volleyball jumped back on the winning track Thursday night, with a three-set sweep at Willamina, 25-22, 25-22, 31-29.
The Warriors had to rally from a 20-19 in the first set, snapped a 21-21 tie to win the second, and came back from a 28-27 deficit in the third and final set against the upset-minded Bulldogs.
Willamina — with just three home matches this season — was celebrating Senior Night, while the Warriors were coming off a rare league loss to Clatskanie two nights earlier.
Mia McFadden led Warrenton with a big night from the service line, while the Bulldogs missed five crucial serves in the second set.
A big serving run by Avyree Miethe was capped by a stuff block from Ann Heyen, giving the Warriors an 18-13 lead in Game 2, in which Warrenton closed out the set with a 4-1 run.
Willamina fought off an 18-12 deficit in the third set, which had ties at 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, before the Warriors reeled off the final two points to end the match.
Warrenton plays a nonleague match Saturday at Knappa.