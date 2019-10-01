Warrenton continues to pull away from the rest of the field in the Coastal Range League volleyball standings, as the Warriors scored another three-game sweep Tuesday night over Rainier.
After sweeping the Columbians in a nonleague match last month, Warrenton, 4-0 in league, cruised in Tuesday's contest at Rainier, 25-17, 25-15, 25-7.
“This game — a lot like the first time we played them — was decided at the service line,” said Warrenton coach Staci Miethe, whose team served at an 86 percent clip, just under their goal of 90 percent.
The Warriors had 29 ace serves, while the Columbians missed 19 serves. Mia McFadden led Warrenton, hitting 23-of-25 serves, with 12 aces, “including six in a row to get us to 23-6 in the final set,” Miethe said.
Avyree Miethe was 11-of-13 with eight aces.
“Everyone on the team that serves had at least one ace,” coach Miethe said. “Offense was working well too, despite the unusually tight officiating on the setters.”
Avyree Miethe led the Warrior offense hitting with nine kills, followed by Leah Schiewe with seven. Nora Ayo and Grace Fritz split the setting duties and each had six assists.
Warrenton plays Banks on Thursday.
