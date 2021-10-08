Warrenton volleyball bounced back from a home loss to Willamina two days earlier with a three-game sweep over Rainier Thursday night, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20.
Freshman London O’Brien dished out 30 assists, Avyree Miethe pounded out 13 kills with 20 digs and Hailey Bentley finished with seven ace serves, three block kills and eight touches.
It “wasn’t our most impressive offensive night, but we played well against a big block, put the ball in good spots and made up for it at the service line,” said Warrenton coach Staci Miethe.
“Together we were able to get Rainier out of system, which kept the ball out of Kalli Budge’s hands, which helped us tremendously. Keeping her kill percentage down was a must, and we did a really good job of that.”
Miethe was also happy with the way her players responded after the loss to Willamina.
“We just weren’t ourselves on Tuesday, but today they showed more energy and fight. They were having fun and I felt like the chemistry — which was missing Tuesday — was good tonight.”
In Cowapa League volleyball Thursday night, Banks scored a sweep over Astoria at the Brick House, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23; and Valley Catholic swept past the Gulls at Seaside, 25-12, 25-14, 25-8.
At the 2A level, Vernonia outlasted Knappa in a Northwest League match, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16.