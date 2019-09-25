After four straight losses in nonleague play, the return to league action has been a great move for the Warrenton volleyball team.
The Warriors won their second straight match Wednesday night — and took one step closer to another league title — with a five-set victory over visiting Willamina, 25-13, 18-25, 18-25, 27-25, 15-7.
The five-set match seemed destined to go only three, at first.
Warrenton easily won Game 1, when the Warriors finished the set on a 9-3 run, highlighted by a long serving string from Nora Ayo.
But Willamina didn't go down so easily, coming back to win the second and third sets by identical 25-18 scores.
It always helps to have a transfer from Spain on your roster, and Ayo served up another long string of points for the Warriors in Game 4.
Warrenton led for nearly the entire set, which included a Warrior lead of 24-20.
But the 'Dogs fought back, tied it at 24-24, then grabbed a 25-24 lead, one point away from match victory.
But Willamina's nemesis the entire evening — missed serves — came back to bite the Bulldogs, who couldn't finish off the Warriors when Warrenton tied it at 25-25 on missed serve by Willamina.
And that was all the Warriors needed, as they reeled off the next two points to even the match at two games apiece.
Game 5 belonged to Warrenton right from the start, as Mia McFadden served the Warriors to a 2-0 lead, a kill and a block by Avyree Miethe made it 5-1, and — leading 10-7 — Warrenton's Melia Kapua served out the match, using a pair of aces to give the Warriors the final five points and the win.
Warrenton is in the driver's seat for the league title, improving to 3-0, while Willamina drops to 1-1, tied for second with Taft.
The Warriors (6-8 overall) play at winless Rainier (0-8) next Tuesday.
