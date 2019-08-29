WARRENTON — If it's Knappa vs. Warrenton volleyball … it must be the start of another fall sports season.
That's exactly what it was Thursday night at Warrenton, where the Loggers and Warriors tipped off the 2019 falls sports campaign with their annual season opener. And tipped it off in grand style.
Both teams took positives away from Thursday's thrilling opener.
Warrenton got the 'W' in four sets, but Knappa put up its best battle in years against the Warriors, the defending champions of the Class 3A Coastal Range League.
Warrenton held sizable leads in almost every game, but the Warriors had to work hard all night for the victory, 16-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23.
Knappa, meanwhile, held leads in three of the four sets and looked to be in mid-season form, right from the start.
The Warriors led 11-6 in Game 1, but as hard as they played, the Warriors just could not shake the Loggers.
A long serving string by freshman Ava Skipper helped Knappa rally for a 13-11 lead.
Then, after briefly losing their advantage, Logger sophomore Hannah Dietrichs served Knappa right back into a 20-14 lead.
The Loggers outscored Warrenton 5-2 from there, highlighted by a backrow kill from Aiko Miller to secure Knappa's only victory.
“Ava Skipper did a great job getting to the passes and setting up the front row,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul, “and everyone was active covering the blockers, and basically played one of the best games I have seen in a long while.”
The Warriors charged back and took a 12-3 lead in Game 2, but Knappa rallied once again, and behind some strong serving and net play from Vicki Ramvick, the Loggers pulled into an 18-18 tie.
From there, some unfortunate attack errors by Knappa helped Warrenton outscore the Loggers 7-3 to tie the match at one game apiece.
Game 3 was a battle of missed serves — seven by Knappa, six from Warrenton.
The Loggers built an early 5-0 advantage, Warrenton rallied to take a brief lead, and the teams played through ties at 13, 14, 15, 16 and 18.
A pair of Warrenton sophomores came to the rescue, as an ace serve by Avyree Miethe and a kill from Leah Schiewe highlighted a key run for the Warriors for a 24-22 lead, and junior Mia McFadden finished it off with an ace at game point.
Outside of their Game 1 win, Knappa's best stretch of the night came in the fourth set, when the Loggers fought off a 16-7 deficit with a 14-2 rally.
Dietrichs had four ace serves in a five-minute span, serving Knappa into a 21-18 lead, with help from kills by Ramvick, Sophia Carlson and Taylin Regier.
But a Warrenton timeout helped the Warriors regain the momentum they had to start the set.
An ace serve by Grace Fritz tied it at 21-21, and Fritz set Miethe for a kill and the lead. The Warriors then took advantage of a few unforced errors by the Loggers, including a net violation, for a 24-23 advantage.
And Warrenton senior Natalie Oseguera provided the match point, blocking a Knappa kill attempt for the final point and the victory.
Since the 2A-3A split after the 2005-06 school year, Knappa and Warrenton have either opened the season or met in nonleague play every year since the fall of 2006, with the Warriors now holding a 13-1 record. Knappa's last win over the Warriors was in 2010.
“I would have liked the win, but we played them tougher than we have in the past, so I was pretty happy,” Kaul said. “It was very good to see the hard work these girls have been putting in pay off and be able to compete in these types of games.”
Skipper was 15-for-18 serving, with 11 digs and 10 assists in her first high school match.
Dietrichs finished 23-of-23 at the service line with seven aces, while Ramvick had a team-high eight kills. Carlson added six kills and Miller had 10 digs.
“Our front row was very active tonight, getting lots of hits and our covering was better than it has been in the past,” Kaul said. “Down the stretch of each game we just made some simple mistakes and gave our opponents too many points.”
The Loggers return to Warrenton on Saturday for the Warriors' annual pre-season tournament.
Junior Varsity: Knappa def. Warrenton, 25-8, 25-3.
