Not quite ready to give up their “defending league champions” title, the Warrenton volleyball team took to the road and scored a crucial, four-set win Tuesday night at Rainier, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23.
The Warriors (5-1 overall) pulled into a first-place tie with the Columbians in the league standings at 2-1. Four of Warrenton's five remaining matches are at home.
Tuesday's first set was tied at 15-15, when Mia McFadden took over at the service line and served the Warriors to a 23-15 lead. A back row kill by McFadden provided the winning point.
After a loss in the second set, the Warriors jumped out a 7-3 lead behind the serving of Brenna Bemus, and never trailed in Game 3.
Rainier led 9-4 early in the fourth set, but McFadden served Warrenton right back into a 10-9 lead with an ace serve as the go-ahead point.
Rainier rebuilt a 23-19 lead, but McFadden saved the day again, serving the final six points of the match, which included two ace serves.
Warriors def. Loggers
Over the weekend, Warrenton and Knappa managed to play their annual nonleague match, held last Saturday at Knappa.
The two teams made the most of it, with the Warriors scoring a five-set win over the Lady Loggers.
Knappa rallied from a two-set deficit to force the fifth set, with Warrenton escaping with the 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 16-25, 15-9 victory.
“Hailey Bentley, Ann Heyen and Jaime Annat were fierce at the net,” said Warrenton coach Staci Miethe, as the trio combined for 15 block kills, seven blocks and 16 touches.
Avyree Miethe had a strong defensive game with 17 digs and four saves. She also led Warrenton with eight ace serves, while Mia McFadden paced the Warriors with 11 kills, followed by Miethe with 10.
Brenna Bemus was 14-for-14 serving with three aces, and Marlie Annat was 18-of-19. Warrenton only missed 10 serves in five games, with 18 aces.
“I knew the games would be tight,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. “Playing Warrenton, which usually happens during the first week of the season, is always a time to see how we stack up against a much larger school. I was not disappointed by what I saw.”
For the Loggers, Ava Skipper and Taylin Regier were a combined 32-for-35 serving, with nine aces.
Skipper added 29 assists and 12 digs, Victoria Ramvick had 15 kills and Hannah Dietrichs finished with 13 kills.