Warrenton picked a good night to snap a four-match losing skid, as the Warriors opened league play with a marathon five-set win at Taft, 30-28, 24-26, 25-17, 24-26, 15-13.
The defending Coastal Range League champions are now 1-0 in league, their first win since Sept. 10 after nonleague losses to Seaside, Amity, Toledo and Creswell.
In Game 1, Warrenton rallied from an eight-point deficit to win. In the second set, the Warriors lost a nine-point lead.
“Taft (1-7 overall) played very scrappy, and made some outstanding defensive plays we didn’t expect that cost us some points, but more importantly momentum,” said Warrenton coach Staci Miethe.
“It was definitely a game of momentum, and we just couldn’t keep any because our service game was not up to par,” she said. “We missed way too many serves, and some of them at crucial times.”
Four of the match's five games were decided by two points.
“Our offense was pretty good, but like I said they were scrappy and dug balls that caught us off guard,” Miethe said. “There were some really long rallies in all five sets. In the end, our blocking game and their inability to hit around it is what put us over the top.”
Warrenton's Leah Schiewe and Natalie Oseguera combined for four block kills, while Schiewe had four solo blocks, with two by Annie Heyen.
Coach Miethe said, “Mia (McFadden) and Avyree (Miethe) were both equally strong at the net, and Melia (Kapua), who recently returned to the libero position, had a few from the back row.”
Nora Ayo led the servers in percentage, “and she and Mia both had several aces,” coach Miethe said.
Warrenton plays Monday at Clatskanie, and hosts Willamina Wednesday.
