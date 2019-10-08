Warrenton improved to 5-0 in Coastal Range League play with a four-set win Tuesday night over Taft, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16, 25-15.
The Lady Warriors continue a busy week Thursday with a home match Thursday vs. Clatskanie (0-4), and will participate in the Seaside tournament Saturday.
The Gulls lost their fifth straight Tuesday at Banks in straight sets, with the No. 6-ranked Braves winning 25-11, 25-14, 25-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.