Warrenton volleyball completed a three road matches-in-three days tour with a victory Thursday at Taft, 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19.
Some long serving runs by Hailey Bentley and Jamie Annat, and consistent hitting from Avyree Miethe keyed the victory.
Taft held leads in each of the first three sets, before Warrenton jumped out to a 10-1 lead and led from start to finish in the fourth set.
The Warriors have a fourth match scheduled for Saturday at home against Naselle.
After a three-game sweep Wednesday at Clatskanie, Warrenton coach Staci Miethe said four matches in five days is “not ideal, and not something I would do again.”
Warrenton opened the week with a loss at Vernonia, which swept the Warriors, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15.
On Wednesday, the Warriors swept Clatskanie, 25-22, 25-14, 28-26, in a Coastal Range League match.
Warrenton (5-1 in league) is closing in on another league title, which may come down to the final league match, Thursday at Willamina.
“Our defense was better than our offense, which kept us ahead but allowed rallies to be extended when we should have terminated earlier,” Miethe said after Wednesday's win.
“We played really lackluster against Vernonia, and that is just not something that can be done with good teams,” she said. “(The Loggers) are well-rounded with several different offensive threats. We just didn’t rise to the challenge.”
She added, “if we are going to beat Willamina next week we are going to have to step it up several levels.”
Valiants sweep Astoria
The Astoria volleyball team faced a tall task Wednesday night in Beaverton, where the Fishermen were facing No. 3-ranked Valley Catholic.
The Valiants ran away with the first set, 25-9, then did enough to hold off Astoria in games two and three, 25-17, 25-18, for a sweep over the Lady Fish.
Astoria trailed 11-4 in the second set, but a serving run by Landri Mickle brought the Fishermen back within 14-10, before the Valiants closed the set on a 7-3 run.
The Fishermen had ace serves from Tenley Matteucci and Aspen Braaten to keep themselves close in Game 3, trailing just 15-13, but the Valiants pulled away again, outscoring Astoria 10-5 to close out the match.
Astoria (1-6, 2-12 overall) will tune up for the post-season with one more league match, Oct. 21 vs. Seaside.