The Coastal Range League volleyball favorites opened league play Tuesday night with a home victory, as Warrenton cruised past Yamhill-Carlton in three sets, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17.

Jamie Annat led the offense with eight kills to go with 14 digs, London O'Brien finished with 20 assists, and Aaliyah Watson had five ace serves. Olivia Lyons added eight digs.

