The Coastal Range League volleyball favorites opened league play Tuesday night with a home victory, as Warrenton cruised past Yamhill-Carlton in three sets, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17.
Jamie Annat led the offense with eight kills to go with 14 digs, London O'Brien finished with 20 assists, and Aaliyah Watson had five ace serves. Olivia Lyons added eight digs.
Warrenton improved to 4-2 overall, and is scheduled to play the same Yamhill-Carlton team in a nonleague match on Saturday, when the Warriors take part in a four-team tournament at Dayton.
Warrenton returns to league play next Tuesday at Neah-Kah-Nie.
In Cowapa League volleyball Tuesday, Astoria and Seaside both lost in four sets.
At Estacada, the Rangers topped the Lady Fishermen 23-25, 25-11, 25-10, 25-15; and in league play at Seaside, Scappoose defeated the Gulls 25-12, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20.
