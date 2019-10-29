The third time was the charm for the Willamina volleyball team.
Following a pair of five-set wins for Warrenton during the regular season, the Bulldogs finally found a winning combination against the Warriors, as they defeated Warrenton in four sets Tuesday night to earn the Coastal Range League championship.
Willamina's 25-15, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17 win gives the league's No. 1 seed to the Bulldogs, while Warrenton will still compete in the upcoming state playoffs.
The Warriors will play on the road Saturday, time and opponent to be determined (most likely Salem Academy or Santiam Christian).
