For the first time in the existence of the Coastal Range League, there's a new regular season volleyball champion.

Willamina rallied from a 9-5 deficit in Game 5, and outlasted Warrenton to a dramatic finish, helping the Bulldogs win the league title, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 17-25, 16-14, on Senior Night at Willamina.

Warrenton had won the previous three league titles, and still has a chance to earn the league's No. 1 seed to the state playoffs. The Warriors host a league playoff Saturday, with the winner advancing to play Willamina Tuesday for the league's tournament champion.

After dropping the first set in Thursday's match, the Warriors built a 9-2 lead and cruised to the Game 2 win.

Willamina won Game 3, but the Warriors jumped out to a 4-0 lead and overcame five missed serves to win Game 4.

Warrenton trailed 4-0 in the fifth set, but senior Avyree Miethe single-handedly brought the Warriors back with a kill off the block, then served the Warriors into a 6-4 lead.

A pair of kills by Jamie Annat still had Warrenton in front by scores of 9-5 and 11-9, but the Bulldogs regained the momentum and finished the match on a 7-3 run.

Earlier in the week, Warrenton swept visiting Clatskanie, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19.

“We had a solid game … not our best, but we never got down and kept firing away,” said Warrenton coach Stacie Miethe. “Avyree had a very good Senior Night,” going 100 percent from the service line, with 12 kills.

Hailey Bentley “also had a good night, even though she got a little banged up in warmups and hurt her knee, she was still 9-for-10 with an ace and led the net defense with three block kills.”

Paige Tingstrom (three aces, three kills) and Emma Smith (three kills) also had their best offensive nights.

