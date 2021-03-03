The Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates put up a tough fight, but Warrenton got the sweep and the victory, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18, in a nonleague volleyball match Tuesday at Warrenton.
Neah-Kah-Nie held leads in all three sets, including 13-11 in Game 1 and 11-6 in Game 2, but the Warriors had much better serving, lifting the two-time defending Coastal Range League champs past the Pirates.
“Serving was the name of the game tonight,” said Warrenton coach Staci Miethe. “We served 90% as a team, with 24 total aces.”
Mia McFadden led the way with eight aces for the match, which included six straight service aces in the first game. Marlie Annat added five aces.
McFadden had a team-high seven kills and Jamie Annat followed with 100% hitting and four kills. Brenna Bemus led the defense with six digs for the Warriors, who were playing without Avyree Miethe.
Warrenton hosts Seaside on Saturday at 6 p.m. All Warrenton home matches are streamed live on nfhsnetwork.com.
Astoria sweeps Banks
The Astoria volleyball team picked up where it left off last season, sweeping past the Banks Braves, 25-19, 6-25, 25-9, 25-22, in a season-opening match at the Brick House.
Astoria bounced back from the 19-point loss in Game 2 and completely turned the momentum, jumping out to a 20-6 lead in the third set.
The final set was tied at 21-21, before the Lady Fishermen closed out the match with a 4-1 run.
“I was really proud of my seniors,” said Astoria coach Jessie Todd. “They did a great job of stepping up and taking control on the floor.”
Astoria’s scheduled match Thursday at Tillamook has been postponed, due to quarantine precautions in the Tillamook program for the coronavirus.
At Seaside, Valley Catholic swept the Gulls, 25-11, 25-10, 25-21.
Vernonia tops Knappa
In a season-opening Logger showdown at Knappa, Vernonia won a long five-set match, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-13.
“The girls played really great tonight for our first outing,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. “Couple of rough edges to work on and a bit more rust to knock off, but overall I was very happy with how we played.”
Hannah Dietrichs led Knappa with 12 kills and was 14-for-15 serving. Victoria Ramvick was also 14-of-15, with seven kills and two blocks.
Taylin Regier added five service aces and Ava Skipper finished with 20 assists and four ace serves.