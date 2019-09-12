Yamhill-Carlton won a marathon match at Knappa in a nonleague volleyball match Thursday night.
The undefeated (5-0) Class 3A Tigers overcame a two games-to-one deficit by winning the last two sets, for a 25-21, 17-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-13 win.
After a Logger loss in Game 1, “Taylin Regier stepped up to the line and busted out some nice floating jump serves,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul, whose team built a 15-9 lead and never trailed.
In the third set, the Tigers held a brief lead at 17-16, but Knappa tied it 17-17, and Logger Hannah Dietrichs rattled off five straight serves for a 22-17 lead, on their way to the Game 3 win.
But that would be Knappa's last win of the night, as “both teams appeared to be feeling the effects of the heat and intensity of the match,” Kaul said.
Yamhill snapped an 8-8 tie and led 12-8 on their way to the win in Game 4.
The Loggers jumped out early and led 10-5 in the fifth set, but the Tigers rallied and caught the Loggers at 12-12.
Knappa briefly regained the lead at 13-12, but Yamhill scored the next three to bring the intense match to a close.
“I can hardly express how happy I was with the overall efforts of this team tonight,” Kaul said of his Loggers. “We made some simple mistakes down the stretch and had some miscues that cost us some crucial points at critical times, but the girls played about as good a game as I have seen so far this season.”
Dietrichs had six digs, five kills and four blocks for Knappa, while Ava Skipper finished with 14 assists, and Sophia Carlson added 10 kills, seven digs and six aces. Vicki Ramvick chipped in 10 blocks and six kills.
The Lady Loggers compete this weekend in the Vernonia Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.