The report cards are in for fall sports athletes, and a couple local teams scored very well in the Oregon Schools Activities Association's academic awards for the fall sports season.
Warrenton football had a perfect mark on the field (5-0), and did pretty well in the classroom, with an overall grade point average of 3.60 — first among all 3A football teams, and second-best among all football teams in the state, behind only 6A Jesuit (3.71).
Warrenton volleyball had the sixth-best mark in 3A volleyball, with an overall 3.78 GPA.
Cowapa League member Valley Catholic had the top GPAs in 4A football (3.55) and boys cross country (3.93), and the Valiants placed second in girls cross country (3.93), third in boys soccer (3.59), fifth in volleyball (3.72) and seventh in girls soccer (3.71).