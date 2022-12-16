Clatsop County’s top wrestling program is the Warrenton Warriors, seeking their third straight district title — the longest streak in school history since Warrenton won five in a row from 1973 to 1977.
And the Warriors are certainly prepared to make a run at it, with an even more complete lineup of wrestlers heading into the 2022-23 season.
Warrenton returns five state qualifiers from last year, including sophomore Brayden Greenawald at 126 pounds, senior Raul Molina (138), junior Max Smith (160), senior James Mickelson (170) and sophomore Kaison Smith (220). Sophomores Wyatt Bond (106) and Tyson McGrorty (145) were district placers and state alternates.
Warrenton finished sixth at state, the highest placing since the Warriors took fifth in the 1997-98 season.
Freshmen Mason Gorr, Sean Irwin and Devon Sturgell lead an incoming group after qualifying for the middle school state tournament.
“I’m excited for this group of wrestlers,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant. “We have a great mix of experience and newcomers on our team. Our schedule is ambitious, and we will wrestle with some of the best programs in the state. We are not afraid to let it fly with anyone.”
Also, “for the first time, we have added a girls’ head coach wrestling position,” Conant said, referring to Steve Stratton, who will be assisted by Mallory Vollner.
“It’s a huge step for us as a program to be able to have a coaching staff devoted to the girls’ team, and we’re excited to see the girls’ program keep growing.”
In prior years, the girls competed in a 1A-6A “super” classification. This year, girls’ teams have been split into 1A-4A and 5A-6A divisions. “It makes a lot of sense for the girls to wrestle in their state events vs. girls from at least similar size schools,” Conant said.
Junior Grace Thoma returns after qualifying for state last year at 100 pounds, and will be joined by sophomore Kaidynce Daniels as team captains.
The boys’ Oregon School Activities Association classifications have also been altered. The 3A Special District 1 lost Clatskanie, Taft and Willamina, and added Banks, Corbett and Neah-Kah-Nie.
“In general, the added schools will increase the level of competition at the district and state level, and we have to be ready for that,” Conant said.
Elsewhere, the Astoria Fishermen are well-stocked in the upper weights at the 4A level, with Matt Evans and Will Hofmann leading the way. Hofmann scored all seven points for Astoria in last year’s state tournament.
Seaside finished 14th in the team standings at state, with Everett Rollins scoring 22 of the 39 points for the Gulls. Rollins has graduated, as has Lawson Talamantez, leading to a rebuilding year for Seaside.
The Fishermen and Gulls will once again be competing in one of the toughest districts, dominated in recent years by Tillamook.