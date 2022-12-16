Warrenton wrestling team

The Warrenton wrestling team poses for a photo.

Clatsop County’s top wrestling program is the Warrenton Warriors, seeking their third straight district title — the longest streak in school history since Warrenton won five in a row from 1973 to 1977.

And the Warriors are certainly prepared to make a run at it, with an even more complete lineup of wrestlers heading into the 2022-23 season.

Warrenton wrestler

Astoria wrestler Will Hofmann.
Grace Thoma, Warrenton

Warrenton’s Grace Thoma, left, finished third at regionals to qualify for the girls state wrestling meet.

