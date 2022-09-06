It will be a special home opener for Warrenton football Friday at Warrenton High School, where the Warriors are hosting Heppner for a nonleague game at 7 p.m.
Warrenton is rededicating its home field to John Mattila, the late Warriors coach who passed away April 24, 2021.
Originally designated John Mattila Field in 2016, the field will be rededicated in a special ceremony at Friday's game, with former players, friends and family of Mattila in attendance.
Mattila finished a 40-year high school coaching career in 2011 with 257 overall victories (five at Tillamook, 252 at Warrenton). Mattila — who coached Warrenton from 1974 to 2011, is 12th on the all-time wins list of Oregon high school football coaches.
Admission to Warrenton varsity athletic events is free to fans, while Lennie and Michelle Wolfe are cooking up 257 free hot dogs (one for each Mattila victory), with chips and a drink.
Members of Warrenton's Class of 2002 have taken an active part in helping arrange the ceremony.
In addition, former Warrenton public address announcer Ed Chase is coming out of retirement for one night only to announce Friday's action.
Heppner is coached by Greg Grant, who is fourth on the all-time coaching victories list of Oregon high school football coaches, with a career record of 324 wins — 287 at Heppner.
The Class 2A Mustangs are coming off a 46-6 win over the Toledo Boomers. Toledo was scheduled to host Knappa Friday, but canceled due to numerous injuries and a lack of players.
Elsewhere Friday, Astoria plays at Mark Morris High School in Longview, Washington, where Mattila graduated in 1965.