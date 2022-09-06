John Mattila field

Former Warrenton football coach John Mattila, prior to the first dedication of John Mattila Field.

 The Astorian

It will be a special home opener for Warrenton football Friday at Warrenton High School, where the Warriors are hosting Heppner for a nonleague game at 7 p.m.

Warrenton is rededicating its home field to John Mattila, the late Warriors coach who passed away April 24, 2021.

