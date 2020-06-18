Live action baseball returns to Astoria on Saturday and Sunday at Ernie Aiken Field, where teams from the Lower Columbia Baseball Club will host doubleheaders both days. Spectators will be allowed, but must watch from their cars.
On Saturday, Nipp’s Burgers will play Pacific Tech in a doubleheader beginning at noon. Both teams are Double A affiliates of the club, and include a mixture of players from Astoria, Seaside and Naselle, along with players from the Longview-Kelso region.
On Sunday at noon, Hilander Dental, the club’s AAA team, hosts a doubleheader with Rural Baseball Inc., a team of players from southwest Washington, along with Clatskanie and Rainier.
Hilander Dental features players from Warrenton (Devin Jackson, Austin Little, Jake Morrow), Astoria (Dylan Rush) and Naselle (Ethan Lindstrom).
The club has been working with the City of Astoria, and have agreed to the following guidelines: All players and coaches must have their temperature taken and recorded before entering the complex.
Players and coaches on the field do not have to wear face masks, but everyone in the dugouts must wear a face mask. The club will provide face masks or players can bring their own.
Also, players can not share gear. Helmets will be provided for players who do not have their own and must disinfect them between uses.
