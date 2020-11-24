Two days, two national watch list mentions for Seaside’s Maddi Utti.
Earlier this month, Utti was selected to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award, announced by Her Hoop stats.
Entering her senior year at Fresno State University, Utti is among 25 student-athletes across the country named to the list.
The next day, Utti’s name was added to another national watch list, as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced a list of 20 players for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award.
Named after the two-time All-American and 1987 National Player of the Year, the annual award recognizes the top power forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.
Previous winners of the McClain Award include Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard (2020), Connecticut's Napheesa Collier (2019) and Hebard (2018).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.