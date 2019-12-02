It was a positive ending to a rough season for Knappa wrestling in 2018-19.
Vernonia walked off with the District 1/2A team title, racking up 282.5 points ahead of Neah-Kah-Nie (141), while Knappa — even after a mid-season coaching change — scored 114 points to finish third out of 12 schools.
The local Loggers sent two wrestlers to the state meet, and collected enough points at the other weights to finish ahead of eight other teams.
Kyle Anderegg is the new Knappa coach, and the Loggers return a small but talented roster.
Knappa lost a few district placers, but the Loggers also get a few back.
Last season, senior Luke Goozee scored an individual district championship, topping a field of nine wrestlers to take first at 138 pounds.
Goozee pinned Austin Sicard of Vernonia in 1:11 in the title bout.
Isaac Goozee — currently not among the returners — placed second as a sophomore at districts last season, after going 3-1 at 220 pounds, coming up short against Neah-Kah-Nie senior Tristan Bennett in the final.
Goozee lost in the semifinals at state, but not before pinning No. 2 seed Jimmy North of Central Linn in a quarterfinal match.
Knappa's other district placers last season — all returning — include Kaleb Roe (third at 170), Gauge Perdue (fourth at 126), Devyn McCall (fifth at 132) and Jonathan Lenhard (fifth at 182).
