The Astoria Middle School wrestling team took part in a regional qualifier last weekend in Woodburn, and came out with one qualifier for the state meet this Saturday.
The Oregon middle school state meet will also be at Woodburn High School, where Astoria's Will Hofmann will compete in the 275-pound weight class.
Hofmann scored 13 points and finished fourth in his division in the regional qualifier, winning three matches, with two losses.
The Vikings had five other wrestlers who competed, with four scoring team points.
Hofmann — who actually weighs 234, but competes in the 275 division — lost his first match to Jacob Boone from LaCreole Middle School.
He bounced back with three straight wins in consolation. Hofmann scored an 8-2 decision over Terin Natividad, also from LeCreole, then pinned Alex Jones of Butternut Creek in 59 seconds.
In the consolation semifinals, Hofmann posted a 5-0 decision against Omar Alvarado of Claggett Creek, but his luck ran out in the third-place match, where Teagen Allen of Cascade won by fall (2:09) over Hofmann.
Elsewhere, Astoria teammate Gunnar Olson won his first match in the championship bracket at 110 pounds (18-2 technical fall over Derek Bond of Scappoose), followed by a loss.
Olson had one victory in consolation, a 53-second pin over Natalie DeLeon of South Meadows.
Astoria's Aiden Giles scored eight team points with two wins in the championship bracket at 175, including a 17-second pin over Angelis Arreguin of Lebanon, and a win by injury default.
Giles lost by fall to Owen Rice of Neil Armstrong in the quarterfinals.
Astoria's Jacob Bandelt (117) had two wins in consolation for 5.5 team points, and Max Bandelt (140) added one victory in consolation for two points.
Warrenton had 10 wrestlers competing.
Aracin Rodriguez scored 15 points in the 110-pound weight class, where he lost by fall in the third round, then won three straight by pin in consolation.
James Mikkelson added two wins at 132, and teammates David Niehuser (102), Raul Molina (125), Richard Bolanos (132), T.J. Hicks (132) and Kaison Smith (160) all finished with six team points each.
Ryder Sturgell (102) had a win over a Scappoose wrestler, Branden Rinolfson (140) added two points, and Alexander Horrace competed at 195.
