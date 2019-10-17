The Astoria HIgh School wrestling program has a new head coach, with the recent hiring of Doug Walsh, a longtime wrestling coach in Nevada.
Walsh replaces Nick Roberts as the Fishermen head coach.
Most recently, Walsh was an assistant coach at Sparks (Nevada) High School from 2014-2019. Before that, he served as the head coach at Sparks from 2001-2010.
Married to Erica Walsh (head secretary at Astoria High School), the Walsh's moved to the North Coast in July. The couple has three children: John (23), Erin (21) and Jillian (9).
Doug Walsh was recently working as a seasonal park ranger at Fort Stevens State Park, after retiring as a teacher for 29 years in the Washoe County school district in Reno, Nevada.
“We chose the area as our retirement home,” said Walsh, who was also the head track coach at Sparks from 2003-09. He has also coached golf, volleyball, basketball and soccer in the past.
“My goals for AHS wrestling are to rebuild the program, introduce students to the sport of wrestling, build a competitive program, and help students succeed in wrestling, school and life,” he said.
Astoria athletic director Howard Rub said, “We feel very fortunate to secure someone of coach Walsh's expertise. I am very impressed with his five-year plan for our program.
“Obviously, we are going to miss coach Roberts, but we hit a home run by securing someone with coach Walsh's experience and vision for our program.”
The 2019-20 Astoria wrestling season begins Dec. 4, in the Knappa Invitational.
