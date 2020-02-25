The Astoria and Seaside wrestling teams qualified four athletes for the state tournament, which takes place Friday and Saturday at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.
In the District 1/4A regionals, Friday and Saturday at North Marion High School, the Gulls left the building with one champion, two second-place finishers and one fourth place for four state qualifiers.
With 17 state qualifiers, Tillamook cruised to the team title, racking up 402 points to finish well ahead of Woodburn (262), followed by Estacada, Banks, Molalla, Seaside (139.5 points), North Marion and Astoria (40).
Seaside’s lone district title took place at 182 pounds, where Lawson Talamantez won three matches in impressive fashion to qualify for state.
After opening with a forfeit win, Talamantez scored a 31-second pin against Tillamook’s Michael O’Neil, then pinned Molalla’s Augden Shepard at the 2:44 in the semifinals.
In the championship match, Talamantez won a major decision over Woodburn’s Jaime Cruz, 18-6.
At 152, Seaside’s Aidan Tice had to win three straight to reach the final, which he did, opening with a fall in 5:54 over Molalla’s William Lindsay.
He posted a major decision (13-2) against Keven Mendoza of Woodburn, then scored a sudden victory over Tillamook’s Zeke Coon, 13-11 in the semifinals.
Chad Werner of Tillamook pinned Tice in the title match, in 1:56.
Seaside’s Luke Nelson added more team points at 195 pounds, where Nelson finished second for the second year in row.
After a first round bye, Nelson won by technical fall (19-1) at 3:04. He followed with a close, 9-7 decision over Estacada’s Jackson Turner.
After losing to James Ellis of Banks in last year’s final at 220, Tillamook’s Tieson Hagen scored a 6-1 decision over Nelson in the championship.
One more Gull going to Portland will be Johnathon Kenenounis, who took fourth at 113.
Kenenounis opened with a bye, won by a 28-second pin over Auto Sewell of Banks, then lost by fall to Tillamook’s Austin Simmons in a semifinal match.
He bounced back in consolation with a 13-4 major decision against teammate Xander Knox, but lost on a 39-second pin to Tillamook’s Baird Hagerty in the third-place match.
Kenenounis won by a no contest ruling in the fourth-place match.
Despite their last-place team finish, the Fishermen qualified one for state, as senior Skylar Smith took second at 285 pounds.
Smith pinned Tillamook’s Perry Reeder in the quarterfinals in 1:53, then had a pin in 1:09 against Ramsey Hering in the semifinals.
Estacada sophomore Devin Gotchall had a 34-second fall over Smith in the final.
